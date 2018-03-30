From message to movement what Mark Rypien message about suicide means to Spokane

Having survived suicide himself, Mark Rypien now wants to save the lives of those who try to take their own - and the football star hopes to team up with a non-profit youth treatment service located on Spokane's south hill to champion his cause "I've been in these kids shoes. I know what it's like," said Rypien.

One of those who has shared the 'dark places' Mark Rypien has described in his own life is Sarah Spier. Eight years ago she too was in a dark place and wanted to take her own life by overdosing. But when she got into a treatment program that worked for her at Daybreak Youth Services, it turned her life around "I spent ten months in inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment seeking help for my mental health and addiction issues,"said Spier.

She came to Daybreak where she is now the development manager and is helping others overcome their personal battles with addiction and mental illness. But right now, there's a shortage of mental health professionals.

Daybreak is a non-profit and needs all the help they can get with funding and volunteers. The reason is so they can help all of those who need it too "We need awareness and thank god for Mark for erasing the stigma like Sarah said too and made people aware that we offer mental health counseling," said Life Enrichment Director Catherine Reynolds. "Mental Health is where it's going, and finally it's getting the attention that it needs and our passion is to hit them when they are younger. I mean let's address it now, so it doesn't affect them as much, and they can get a handle on it."