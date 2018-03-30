From message to movement what Mark Rypien message about suicide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

From message to movement what Mark Rypien message about suicide means to Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Having survived suicide himself, Mark Rypien now wants to save the lives of those who try to take their own - and the football star hopes to team up with a non-profit youth treatment service located on Spokane's south hill to champion his cause "I've been in these kids shoes. I know what it's like," said Rypien.

One of those who has shared the 'dark places' Mark Rypien has described in his own life is Sarah Spier. Eight years ago she too was in a dark place and wanted to take her own life by overdosing. But when she got into a treatment program that worked for her at Daybreak Youth Services, it turned her life around "I spent ten months in inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment seeking help for my mental health and addiction issues,"said Spier.

She came to Daybreak where she is now the development manager and is helping others overcome their personal battles with addiction and mental illness. But right now, there's a shortage of mental health professionals.

 Daybreak is a non-profit and needs all the help they can get with funding and volunteers. The reason is so they can help all of those who need it too "We need awareness and thank god for Mark for erasing the stigma like Sarah said too and made people aware that we offer mental health counseling," said Life Enrichment Director Catherine Reynolds. "Mental Health is where it's going, and finally it's getting the attention that it needs and our passion is to hit them when they are younger. I mean let's address it now, so it doesn't affect them as much, and they can get a handle on it."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 05:45:01 GMT

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

  • Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:49 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:34:51 GMT

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

  • Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:23:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>

  • WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

    WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:33:09 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Pullman man for possession of child pornography. In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account. Pullman Police 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Pullman man for possession of child pornography. In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account. Pullman Police 

    >>
    •   