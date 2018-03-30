Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

Posted: Updated:
KHQ.com -

After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters.

“I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson.

Some of those letters read, “stay positive,” “keep being you,” and “you are beautiful, strong, kind, and amazing.”

All of this support coming after she received a hateful note reading in part, “do us all a favor and kill yourself.”

Venice says, unfortunately, being bullied isn't anything new.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Okanogan 6th grade student says she received hateful letter

“I’ve been bullied all my life,” she says. “When I was kindergarten I used to be called terrible names. I cut my hair because I thought I wasn't good enough and no one liked me.”

But she says these experiences made her stronger, and now she’s taking a stand for anyone who has been bullied before.

“I think we should all live in a nation and a world where we are all equal to each other,” she says.

In the meantime, she wants to thank the community for all their kindness.

“Thank you so much. I thank you for all the things that I have and that I've received from people. I also thank you for empowering me and to keep going on,” she says.

The school has met with a detective and they are investigating

If you would like to send Venice kind letters of encouragement, her family says you're more than welcome to do so! KHQ will collect the mail and send it to the family all at once. You can mail your letters to: 
KHQ Local News, Attn: Nichole Mischke 
1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane WA, 99201

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 05:45:01 GMT

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

  • Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:49 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:34:51 GMT

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

  • Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:23:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>

  • WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

    WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:33:09 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Pullman man for possession of child pornography. In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account. Pullman Police 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Pullman man for possession of child pornography. In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account. Pullman Police 

    >>
    •   