Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks.

“He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler Foundation.

Polly says a vigilant person noticed the man and took pictures just in case. That person also approached the man asking him what he was doing here. That man told the person he’d been given permission to take the wood off the site. That person then notified the contractor after the contractor noticed that they were short on supply.

Polly says all that wood was donated to help build these homes.

“It’s stealing from the families we’re trying to create a home for," she says.

These homes are called Anna’s Homes. They’re being built for families of childhood cancer patients so they have a place to stay while receiving treatment at Sacred Heart. It’s done in memory of Polly and Joe Schindler’s daughter, Anna. She passed away in 2010 from cancer and they wanted to continue her legacy of love and help other families.

Polly and Joe just hope this man is brought to justice.

“What you are doing is so sad because you're taking from families who are battling cancer,” Polly says. “If he spent a day with us at the hospital and push to pull and watched the pain and the hurt of what it's like to have a child with cancer, I would guarantee that he would choose another profession.”

If you know anything, call Crime Check 509-456-2233. Spokane police are investigating.

If you’d like to help the foundation, http://annaschindlerfoundation.org/