Q&A with Mark Rypien’s doctor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Q&A with Mark Rypien’s doctor

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Less than 24 hours after airing a special edition newscast: Mark Rypien, Out of the Shadows, KHQ sat down with the former NFL Super Bowl MVP’s doctor, Dr. Daniel Amen, to talk to him about Rypien’s head trauma.

Q: What exactly is going on in Mark’s brain? 

A:  “Like many of our NFL players he has trauma in his brain that affects an area of the brain called his temporal lobes, they're underneath your temples and behind your eyes. And they are easily hurt if you have repetitive hits to your head.”

Q: In regards to the brain scans, what is the grey spot on the brain?

A: “What it is is an area of significantly low blood flow. The scan we do is called SPECT. It looks at blood flow and activity. That is commonly the result of trauma.”

Q: Would you say, or can you say that some of those hits, the damage he's taken to his brain, is causing some of the things he's come out about in recent days, specifically some of the addictions he's struggling with?

A: “Oh no question. Whenever you evaluate anyone you should always evaluate their brain, their biology and how they think, and who they hang out with, and what their sense of purpose is. Clearly, there are brain issues with Mark and virtually all of the NFL players we’ve seen. His emotional brain was also very active were he’d get a thought in his head and would have trouble letting it go and that can sometimes be associated with depression, sometimes with addictions, and if you’ve hit your head a lot and you get a thought you want to do something it’s just hard to control it than when your brain is healthy.”

Q: What are some of the signs of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy)?

A: Depression, irritability, memory problems, problems with focus and organization, follow through, they often have anxiety problems, problems with motivation and trouble sleeping.”

Q: What does it look like for the brain to be put in a healing environment? How can you reverse the damage?

A: “It involves three really important steps. The first is you have to love your brain. No one cares about his or her brain because you can’t see it. So once you see if you can uncover the damage. The second thing is you begin to avoid anything that hurts it: drugs alcohol, more risk for head injury, toxic exposure, bad food, or not sleeping. And then engage in regular brain-healthy habits. We put our players we put them on multiple vitamins, high dose fish oil, brain nutrients. And it just makes a huge positive difference.”

Dr. Amen is a Neuroscientist and Founder of the Amen Clinic. He just released a new book called Memory Rescue, which covers what to do if your brain is headed for a dark place. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:49 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

  • The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 05:45:01 GMT

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Q&A with Mark Rypien’s doctor

    Q&A with Mark Rypien’s doctor

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-03-31 02:03:50 GMT

    Less than 24 hours after airing a special edition newscast: Mark Rypien, Out of the Shadows, KHQ sat down with the former NFL Super Bowl MVP’s doctor, Dr. Daniel Amen, to talk to him about Rypien’s head trauma. Q: What exactly is going on in Mark’s brain?  A:  “Like many of our NFL players he has trauma in his brain that affects an area of the brain called his temporal lobes, they're underneath your temples and behind your eyes. And they are easily ...

    >>

    Less than 24 hours after airing a special edition newscast: Mark Rypien, Out of the Shadows, KHQ sat down with the former NFL Super Bowl MVP’s doctor, Dr. Daniel Amen, to talk to him about Rypien’s head trauma. Q: What exactly is going on in Mark’s brain?  A:  “Like many of our NFL players he has trauma in his brain that affects an area of the brain called his temporal lobes, they're underneath your temples and behind your eyes. And they are easily ...

    >>

  • Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:34:51 GMT

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

  • Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:23:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>
    •   