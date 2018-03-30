Nightclub gunman's widow sobs as jury finds her not guilty

(AP) - In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.



Noor Salman, 31, sobbed Friday upon hearing the jury's verdict of not guilty of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization, charges that could have brought a life sentence. Her family gasped each time the words "not guilty" were pronounced.



On the other side of the Orlando courtroom, the families of the victims of the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting sat stone-faced and silent.



Within hours, Salman was released from jail after 14 months and got into a waiting car without answering questions.

3/30/2018 8:09:34 PM (GMT -7:00)