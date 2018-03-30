Blue Moon brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Blue Moon brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer'

ARVADA, Colo. -

The man who started Colorado's Blue Moon Brewing Company wants to help you get a different kind of buzz.

Blue Moon's brewer, Keith Villa, told ABC Denver 7 that the brewing company will be releasing three marijuana-infused drinks that will promise intoxication without the alcoholic headache that typically follows a night of drinking beer. 

Villa said the drinks will not contain alcohol, but will instead be infused with special marijuana formulas, designed to mimic the effects of drinking alcohol.

The new beers will be released through Villa's new company called CERIA, which he co-founded with his wife. 

The drinks are set to debut this fall and will only be available in Colorado-- for now. Villa did say that he hopes to make them available in other states that have legalized recreational marijuana. 

Marijuana use is still illegal at the federal level.

    •   