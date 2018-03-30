Mother warns parents after infant thrown from car seat during crash

A Georgia mother is warning other parents after her 2-month-old daughter was thrown from her car seat during a crash.

Hannah McKinney posted on Facebook that her daughter was involved in a bad rollover crash. According to McKinney's post, her daughter was ejected from her car seat and thrown to the back of the van, despite being tightly strapped in.

WSB-TV Atlanta reports that the child is alright, only suffering a hairline fracture in her upper arm.

McKinney said she believes it happened because of the sheepskin seat belt covers that were added onto the car seat to make it more comfortable.

“With the force of the vehicle, the sheep skin slid against her shirt and made her go flying out. Please, please, please, please DO NOT put things on a car seat that did not come that way from the manufacturer,” she said. “Plus, anything on a car seat in an accident voids the warranty,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Unless approved by the manufacturer, experts say to avoid using any aftermarket products with your child's car seat. Even something as simple as a head pillow can be harmful.