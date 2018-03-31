Kennewick Police: Grenade found on railroad tracks near Benton C - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kennewick Police: Grenade found on railroad tracks near Benton County Fairgrounds

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Kennewick Police are now analyzing a grenade found near the Benton County Fairgrounds late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a residence in the city for a report of a found grenade. The reporting party found the Grenade in the county near the fairgrounds and the railroad tracks and brought the Grenade home.

When officers inspected the Grenade they saw that it appeared to be complete and still had the pin inserted. The officers moved the Grenade away from the house and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad.

The Bomb Squad responded, collected the Grenade and placed it in their transport container. The reporting party took the officers and the Bomb Squad to the location the Grenade was located to see if there were any additional Grenades, none were located.

If you find anything that appears to be an explosive device, do not touch it, leave it where it is and call the police. We will contact the appropriate agencies to properly dispose of the item.

