Grandma’s ear bitten off by pit bull while shielding kids at playground

A grandma shielding children from a pit bull was bitten twice at a playground in the Bronx.

Officials tell PIX11 News that the 57-year-old woman was at the playground when she was attacked by the dog-- who was off its leash. According to officials, the dog bit her ear and her hand. She ended up losing one of her ears in the attack, and some of her hair was pulled out.

12-year-old Delia Rojas, who witnessed the attack, spoke to PIX 11 about what she saw.

"The little girl, she was yelling and then it got my attention and then I saw the pit bull," she said. "It was really bad."

Police took the dog's owner, a 23-year-old Shannon Ingram, into custody. Police charged Ingram with two counts of reckless endangerment.

It's still unclear why the dog attacked and why it was off its leash. The dog was taken to an animal control location.

The grandmother is currently at the hospital being treated.