Man helps deputies, K9 catch would-be burglar

Tonight a wannabe burglar is in the Spokane County Jail thanks to a man who was just looking out for his neighbors.

Just after noon on Friday a man spotted a car he thought looked suspicious parked on a rural road near Chattaroy, north of Spokane.

"I went to the neighbor's house who I knew was gone. As I came around the corner, two men came out of the house and ran into the woods."

That man-- who lives in the area-- then walked back towards that suspicious car and once again came across the same two men.

"I hollered at them, told them to stay in the woods, the sheriff was on the way and that I had a gun."

The man then fired his shotgun in the air, trying to get the two to stop-- but they took off running.

With their Air 2 helicopter above, Spokane County deputies swarmed the area, setting up a perimeter as they searched for the two men.

Eventually, sheriffs K-9 Gunnar found 34-year-old Demetrius Brice hiding under some brush and he was arrested.

A search of his name revealed that Brice also has an active felony department of corrections warrant.

He was booked into jail on burglary, theft and resisting arrest charges.

Deputies and Air 2 continued to search the area but the second suspect was not located.

The neighbor who helped deputies capture one of the would-be burglars says he he'd do it all over again.

"That's what you've got to do is help people and neighbors."