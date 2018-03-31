Spokane Valley Firefighters rush to extinguish attic fire in Otis Orchards

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded at 5:20 pm Friday to a report of a house fire on the 5000 block of North Chase Rd. in Otis Orchards.

Firefighters found light smoke coming from the attic of a vacant home, and worked quickly to control the fire. After the fire was out, additional crew assisted in opening up the attic and removing the insulation from the area were the fire was located.

The property owner said that the house had just been renovated and was being sold in the next few days. He is working with investigators to try and determine how the fire may have started. The fire was reported by an individual that saw the smoke as he was driving on Chase Rd. Because he called we were able to keep the fire damage confined to the attic.?

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Several things in the attic are being looked at including ventilation fans and electrical wiring.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to call 911 when you see smoke. The earlier we get called the easier it is to control the fire.