Ted Nugent: Parkland teens attacking the NRA have 'no soul' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have "no soul" and are "mushy brained children."
  
He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program.
  
Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.
  
He went on to say that "the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul," and that the gun-control measures they support amount to "spiritual suicide."
  
A representative for the 69-year-old Nugent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  
Nugent made the comments the same day several advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a survivor of the Parkland shooting online.

