Mormons diversify leadership and make history

Grandma’s ear bitten off by pit bull while shielding kids at playground
THE BRONX, N.Y. - A grandma shielding children from a pit bull was bitten twice at a playground in the Bronx. Officials tell PIX11 News that the 57-year-old woman was at the playground when she was attacked by the dog-- who was off its leash. According to officials, the dog bit her ear and her hand. She ended up losing one of her ears in the attack, and some of her hair was pulled out. 12-year-old Delia Rojas, who witnessed the attack,>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Man helps deputies, K9 catch would-be burglar
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Tonight a wannabe burglar is in the Spokane County Jail thanks to a man who was just looking out for his neighbors. Just after noon on Friday a man spotted a car he thought looked suspicious parked on a rural road near Chattaroy, north of Spokane. "I went to the neighbor's house who I knew was gone. As I came around the corner, two men came out of the house and ran into the woods." That man-- who lives>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Mother warns parents after infant thrown from car seat during crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia mother is warning other parents after her 2-month-old daughter was thrown from her car seat during a crash. Hannah McKinney posted on Facebook that her daughter was involved in a bad rollover crash. According to McKinney's post, her daughter was ejected from her car seat and thrown to the back of the van, despite being tightly strapped in. WSB-TV Atlanta reports that the child is alright,>>
Spokane Valley Firefighters rush to extinguish attic fire in Otis Orchards
OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded at 5:20 pm Friday to a report of a house fire on the 5000 block of North Chase Rd. in Otis Orchards. Firefighters found light smoke coming from the attic of a vacant home, and worked quickly to control the fire. After the fire was out, additional crew assisted in opening up the attic and removing the insulation from the area were the fire was located. The>>
Moses Lake police investigate two firearm calls to local middle school
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police have released more information about a pair of incidents at Chief Moses Middle School that sent the school into lockdown Friday.>>
Seattle streetcar project halted, investigation started
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle streetcar project has been stopped due to rising costs, and an investigation has started into the project's management. Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday in a statement announced the immediate halt of the Center City Connector that is now estimated to cost $200 million. That's up from a previous estimate of $177 million.>>
State: Casino worker preyed on addicts, laundered $1.5M
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Gambling Commission says a couple suspected of providing $300,000 in loans to people with gambling problems at a Tukwila casino and then threatening them in order to collect the debt have been arrested. The News Tribune reports the 45-year-old employee and her 27-year-old boyfriend are also charged with laundering about $1.5 million through Macau Casino.>>
Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet. The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.>>
1 of 2 teens killed in Burien shooting identified
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - One of two teen girls shot to death south of Seattle in Burien Wednesday night has been identified. The Seattle Times reports 19-year-old Eveona Cortez and a younger girl believed to be 13 or 14 were killed at an apartment complex. Both victims were found with gunshot wounds.>>
Mormons diversify leadership and make history
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Mormon church has made history and injected diversity into a top leadership panel by selecting the first-ever Latin American apostle and the first-ever apostle of Asian ancestry. The selections of Ulisses Soares of Brazil and Gerrit W. Gong, a Chinese-American, were announced Saturday morning at the start of a twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.>>
Researchers think dinosaur fossil may be rare young T. rex
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - University of Kansas researchers say they may have unearthed a rare fossil of a young Tyrannosaurus rex. David Burnham of the university's Biodiversity Institute says the teeth suggest it's a T. rex, but there is still more work to be done before the species is confirmed.>>
How you're tracked online -- and what you can do about it
NEW YORK (AP) - Though Facebook gets all the attention, the social network is far from alone in collecting massive amounts of data on you to help marketers sell you stuff. Google, for one, also does extensive tracking to power its advertising engines. There are ways to block or minimize such tracking - but they come with trade-offs.>>
Ted Nugent: Parkland teens attacking the NRA have 'no soul'
Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have "no soul" and are "mushy brained children." He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program. Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.>>
Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot
NEW YORK (AP) - Tesla says the vehicle in a fatal California crash was operating on Autopilot, the latest accident to involve self-driving technology. The automaker says the driver, who was killed in the accident, did not have his hands on the steering wheel for six seconds before the crash.>>
