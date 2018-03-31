1 of 2 teens killed in Burien shooting identified - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 of 2 teens killed in Burien shooting identified

Posted: Updated:
BURIEN, Wash. -

One of two teen girls shot to death south of Seattle in Burien Wednesday night has been identified.
  
The Seattle Times reports 19-year-old Eveona Cortez and a younger girl believed to be 13 or 14 were killed at an apartment complex.
  
Both victims were found with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe it started as some sort of fight in the parking lot outside the building. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where they died.
  
King County sheriff's detectives believe the shootings to be gang-related.
  
Counting Wednesday's double homicide, four people ages 19 or younger have been killed in shootings at the apartment complex since January 2016.
  
As of Friday, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 206-296-3111.
  
___
  
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grandma’s ear bitten off by pit bull while shielding kids at playground

    Grandma’s ear bitten off by pit bull while shielding kids at playground

    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-03-31 05:00:14 GMT

    THE BRONX, N.Y. - A grandma shielding children from a pit bull was bitten twice at a playground in the Bronx. Officials tell PIX11 News that the 57-year-old woman was at the playground when she was attacked by the dog-- who was off its leash. According to officials, the dog bit her ear and her hand. She ended up losing one of her ears in the attack, and some of her hair was pulled out.  12-year-old Delia Rojas, who witnessed the attack, 

    >>

    THE BRONX, N.Y. - A grandma shielding children from a pit bull was bitten twice at a playground in the Bronx. Officials tell PIX11 News that the 57-year-old woman was at the playground when she was attacked by the dog-- who was off its leash. According to officials, the dog bit her ear and her hand. She ended up losing one of her ears in the attack, and some of her hair was pulled out.  12-year-old Delia Rojas, who witnessed the attack, 

    >>

  • Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:49 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>

  • Man helps deputies, K9 catch would-be burglar

    Man helps deputies, K9 catch would-be burglar

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-03-31 06:22:33 GMT

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Tonight a wannabe burglar is in the Spokane County Jail thanks to a man who was just looking out for his neighbors. Just after noon on Friday a man spotted a car he thought looked suspicious parked on a rural road near Chattaroy, north of Spokane.      "I went to the neighbor's house who I knew was gone. As I came around the corner, two men came out of the house and ran into the woods."   That man-- who lives 

    >>

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Tonight a wannabe burglar is in the Spokane County Jail thanks to a man who was just looking out for his neighbors. Just after noon on Friday a man spotted a car he thought looked suspicious parked on a rural road near Chattaroy, north of Spokane.      "I went to the neighbor's house who I knew was gone. As I came around the corner, two men came out of the house and ran into the woods."   That man-- who lives 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Moses Lake police investigate two firearm calls to local middle school

    Moses Lake police investigate two firearm calls to local middle school

    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:36:09 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police have released more information about a pair of incidents at Chief Moses Middle School that sent the school into lockdown Friday.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police have released more information about a pair of incidents at Chief Moses Middle School that sent the school into lockdown Friday.

    >>

  • Seattle streetcar project halted, investigation started

    Seattle streetcar project halted, investigation started

    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:16:41 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle streetcar project has been stopped due to rising costs, and an investigation has started into the project's management.    Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday in a statement announced the immediate halt of the Center City Connector that is now estimated to cost $200 million. That's up from a previous estimate of $177 million.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle streetcar project has been stopped due to rising costs, and an investigation has started into the project's management.    Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday in a statement announced the immediate halt of the Center City Connector that is now estimated to cost $200 million. That's up from a previous estimate of $177 million.

    >>

  • State: Casino worker preyed on addicts, laundered $1.5M

    State: Casino worker preyed on addicts, laundered $1.5M

    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:10:40 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Gambling Commission says a couple suspected of providing $300,000 in loans to people with gambling problems at a Tukwila casino and then threatening them in order to collect the debt have been arrested.    The News Tribune reports the 45-year-old employee and her 27-year-old boyfriend are also charged with laundering about $1.5 million through Macau Casino.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Gambling Commission says a couple suspected of providing $300,000 in loans to people with gambling problems at a Tukwila casino and then threatening them in order to collect the debt have been arrested.    The News Tribune reports the 45-year-old employee and her 27-year-old boyfriend are also charged with laundering about $1.5 million through Macau Casino.

    >>
    •   