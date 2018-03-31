Seattle streetcar project halted, investigation started

A Seattle streetcar project has been stopped due to rising costs, and an investigation has started into the project's management.



Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday in a statement announced the immediate halt of the Center City Connector that is now estimated to cost $200 million.



That's up from a previous estimate of $177 million.



Officials say the $23 million shortfall is due to increased construction costs and errors in estimating the full cost of the streetcars.



Senior Deputy Mayor Mike Fong says the project will not advance until investigations and reviews are finished, and the city can decide if more money is needed.



The project is intended to fill a missing link connecting several other streetcar lines and allow easy rail travel in the downtown area.

