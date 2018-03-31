Hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley ends peacefully

After an hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley Friday night, deputies and hostage negotiators were able to peacefully resolve a potentially violent situation. It happened about 9 p.m. in the 12600 block of N. Willow Crest, where deputies responded to a reported domestic violence call.

The victim had run from her home to a house nearby after she was assaulted by her husband, later identified as 48-year-old Sean M. Gummow.

The victim told deputies Gummow had strangled and threatened to kill her and she was in fear for her life. Gummow also made statements that he was suicidal and he would make deputies shoot him. The victim was able to run to a nearby home for help. Gummow followed her and began banging on the doors and windows of the home while threatening to kill her if she called police. She told deputies she thought Gummow went back to their home where he had access to several weapons.

Backup arrived and found Gummow inside his home. Several attempts to contact him were ignored.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the threats made, and the fact that Gummow reportedly had access to weapons, the SWAT team was called in along with Spokane Valley Rescue Task Force and a hostage negotiation team. Neighbors in the area were told to shelter in place.

Just after midnight, hostage negotiators reported Gummow left the home and surrendered. SWAT team members took him into custody without incident. A search warrant was obtained and a search of the home found several firearms, which were seized for evidence.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident due to the severity of the crime.

Gummow was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for assault and harassment charges.