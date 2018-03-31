Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
LEWISTON, Idaho -

Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning.

Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.

The initial investigation determined that the tractor-trailer driven by 31-year-old Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera had come down the Highway 95 hill and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 128.  The truck hit the Camry, driven by 19-year-old Hayden Garrett of Clarkston on the car's driver's side. The collision caused both the car and the truck to go into the parking lot area of the Hillary Motel. Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Lewiston Police Department's Major Collision Investigation Team was called along with the Idaho State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit. Following the initial investigation, Salazar-Cabrera was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail for vehicular manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to contact them at 208-746-0171.

