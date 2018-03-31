China firefighters rescue 3-year-old boy from narrow wall gap

A 3-year-old boy was rescued from a narrow wall gap in northwest China Thursday.

Firefighters in Shangluo City were called to the scene where they found the boy stuck in a gap that was only about 8 inches wide. The boy was reportedly playing around in the gap before he found himself stuck.

Fire crews say bricks could be seen protruding above the boy's head. Rescuers used machinery to break a hole into the wall on one side of the gap. It took about a half an hour for firefighters to bring the boy out safely.

The boy was not hurt during the rescue.