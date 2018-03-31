New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

NEW YORK, NY -

A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison.
  
The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
  
Thomas killed eight children and two women in a Brooklyn home in a crime known as the Palm Sunday Massacre. The sole survivor was a 13-month-old girl.
  
The now 68-year-old Thomas was convicted of manslaughter in 1985. Some jurors said they convicted him of manslaughter, not murder, because Thomas' heavy cocaine use was a factor in the crimes.
  
State law capped Thomas' sentence at 50 years. Prison officials said that with time off for good behavior, he was eligible for release after serving two-thirds of that time.
  
___
  
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

