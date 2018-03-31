Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits tree

Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits treePosted: Updated:
Grandma’s ear bitten off by pit bull while shielding kids at playground
THE BRONX, N.Y. - A grandma shielding children from a pit bull was bitten twice at a playground in the Bronx. Officials tell PIX11 News that the 57-year-old woman was at the playground when she was attacked by the dog-- who was off its leash. According to officials, the dog bit her ear and her hand. She ended up losing one of her ears in the attack, and some of her hair was pulled out. 12-year-old Delia Rojas, who witnessed the attack,>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Man helps deputies, K9 catch would-be burglar
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Tonight a wannabe burglar is in the Spokane County Jail thanks to a man who was just looking out for his neighbors. Just after noon on Friday a man spotted a car he thought looked suspicious parked on a rural road near Chattaroy, north of Spokane. "I went to the neighbor's house who I knew was gone. As I came around the corner, two men came out of the house and ran into the woods." That man-- who lives>>
Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet. The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.>>
Mother warns parents after infant thrown from car seat during crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia mother is warning other parents after her 2-month-old daughter was thrown from her car seat during a crash. Hannah McKinney posted on Facebook that her daughter was involved in a bad rollover crash. According to McKinney's post, her daughter was ejected from her car seat and thrown to the back of the van, despite being tightly strapped in. WSB-TV Atlanta reports that the child is alright,>>
Fire officials: 2 dead in small aircraft crash in California
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) - The Ventura County Fire Department says two people have been killed after a small aircraft crashed into a storage container outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula. Capt. Stan Ziegler says the aircraft went down Saturday afternoon. He says two people were pronounced dead on arrival when firefighters got to the scene, which is less than a mile from the Santa Paula Airport.>>
Arizona trooper ends career with emotional radio call
PHOENIX - A longtime trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety is going viral for his emotional goodbye after nearly 40 years on the job. “Badge 2988 began his career March 11th, 1981… this will be my final 10-7,” Trooper Gilberg began. 10-7 is radio code for signing off.>>
Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits tree
CULLEN, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say an 11-year-old has died after the speeding pickup truck he was driving hit a tree. Trooper Glenn Younger says in a news release that only Clark James Davis was in the 1993 Ford Ranger when it went off Louisiana Highway 802 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Webster Parish, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Arkansas state line.>>
New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison
China firefighters rescue 3-year-old boy from narrow wall gap
SHANGLUO CITY, China. - A 3-year-old boy was rescued from a narrow wall gap in northwest China Thursday. Firefighters in Shangluo City were called to the scene where they found the boy stuck in a gap that was only about 8 inches wide. The boy was reportedly playing around in the gap before he found himself stuck. Fire crews say bricks could be seen protruding above the boy's head.>>
Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.>>
Hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley ends peacefully
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - After an hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley Friday night, deputies and hostage negotiators were able to peacefully resolve a potentially violent situation. It happened about 9 p.m. in the 12600 block of N. Willow Crest, where deputies responded to a reported domestic violence call.>>
Moses Lake police investigate two firearm calls to local middle school
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police have released more information about a pair of incidents at Chief Moses Middle School that sent the school into lockdown Friday.>>
Seattle streetcar project halted, investigation started
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle streetcar project has been stopped due to rising costs, and an investigation has started into the project's management. Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday in a statement announced the immediate halt of the Center City Connector that is now estimated to cost $200 million. That's up from a previous estimate of $177 million.>>
State: Casino worker preyed on addicts, laundered $1.5M
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Gambling Commission says a couple suspected of providing $300,000 in loans to people with gambling problems at a Tukwila casino and then threatening them in order to collect the debt have been arrested. The News Tribune reports the 45-year-old employee and her 27-year-old boyfriend are also charged with laundering about $1.5 million through Macau Casino.>>
