Arizona trooper ends career with emotional radio call

A longtime trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety is going viral for his emotional goodbye after nearly 40 years on the job.

“Badge 2988 began his career March 11th, 1981… this will be my final 10-7,” Trooper Gilberg began. 10-7 is radio code for signing off.

The Department of Public Safety shared the video on their Twitter page Friday.

Trooper Mark Gilberg of our Kingman District gives his last call as he completes 37yrs and 3 weeks of service to the department and citizens of AZ. Thank you Mark for your dedicated service. (You might want tissues) https://t.co/gbSBeHLRCr — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 30, 2018

The dispatcher is heard in the video, "10-4, and you're making me cry too. Did everyone copy that?"

Trooper Gilberg continued the call thanking everyone in the department.

“I just wanted to thank everybody for everything that they’ve ever done. It’s been an honor and a privilege. And a great career, it’s been a great adventure.”

A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said Trooper Gilberg is the longest serving DPS trooper who wears the uniform on a daily basis.

Trooper Gilberg is seen wiping away tears before concluding the call, "37 years and three weeks later, it's been a great ride. Thank you very much and keep smiling."

Thank you for your years of service Trooper Gilberg. Enjoy your retirement!