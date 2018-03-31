Fire officials: 2 dead in small aircraft crash in California

The Ventura County Fire Department says two people have been killed after a small aircraft crashed into a storage container outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula.



Capt. Stan Ziegler says the aircraft went down Saturday afternoon.



He says two people were pronounced dead on arrival when firefighters got to the scene, which is less than a mile from the Santa Paula Airport.



No other details were immediately available.



Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)