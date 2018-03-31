Spokane deputies conduct emphasis patrols as weather warms up

Deputy Craig Chamberlin with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants people to know to be vigilant when they're out and about this spring.

"The nice weather comes out everyone's excited. It's warm and sunny, but unfortunately, we do have some kind of side effects that go along with that." Chamberlin said.

Those side effects are thieves looking for easy targets, taking anything they can their hands on. "We go over this every year. People don't realize if they leave anything valuable in their car, they're at risk because of the criminal element."

They try and patrol trailheads as often as they can to deter crime. Especially as summer approaches. But crime isn't the only thing they are worried about.

Safe driving is another emphasis with their patrols, making sure drivers pay attention and check their mirrors because the number of motorcycles and bicyclists on the roads increases.

"Look left, look right, look left again as a motoring public," Chamberlin said.

John Martinek is excited the colder weather is gone so he and his cycling group can hit the open roads and trails. But there are risks involved when riding along trails and on the road.

"We are always using safety because if we get hurt it hurts too and so does somebody else and we don't want that to happen."

John and the others say safety is the number one priority when it comes to riding and sharing the road with cars and trucks "Just kind of keep an eye out for us we're watching you-you just be kind enough to just watch out for us," added Martinek.