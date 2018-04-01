Deputies say missing Canadian man in Spokane located

Update: Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies report Harry Sommerville was located just after midnight on Sunday. They thank everyone for their assistance in finding him.

Previous coverage:

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are trying to find 81-year-old Harry Sommerville and are asking for your help. Sommerville is from Canada and is visiting the Spokane area with family. He has dementia and was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Saturday when he left his hotel room to go for a walk in the 7900 block of N. Division.

At home, Sommerville goes for walks but due to the length of time he has been gone and his unfamiliarity with the Spokane area, his family is very concerned for his welfare.

Harry Sommerville is described as a white male, 6’0” with a medium build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater and blue jeans. He was not wearing a coat and does not have his wallet or a cell phone.

Sommerville likes to pick up items to recycle so he could be carrying bag(s) and has been known to check garbage cans and dumpsters for recyclables.

If you have seen Harry Sommerville or know where he is located, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.