Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Posted: Updated:
BERLIN -

China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station hurtled toward Earth on Sunday and was expected to re-enter the atmosphere within hours.

Most of the craft should burn up on re-entry, so scientists said it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency forecast that the station, whose name translates as “Heavenly Palace,” will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT. The Chinese space agency said it should happen during the course of Monday Beijing time.

The Aerospace Corp. predicted Tiangong 1′s re-entry would take place within 2 ½ hours of either side of 0010 GMT Monday (8.10 p.m. Sunday EDT.)

Based on the space station’s orbit, it will come back to Earth somewhere 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the United States, China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America. Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

Only about 10 percent of the bus-sized, 8.5-ton spacecraft will likely survive being burned up on re-entry, mainly its heavier components such as its engines. The chances of any one person being hit by debris are considered less than one in a trillion.

Launched in 2011, Tiangong 1 was China’s first space station, serving as an experimental platform for bigger projects, such as the Tiangong 2 launched in September 2016 and a future permanent Chinese space station.

The station played host to two crewed missions and served as a test platform for perfecting docking procedures and other operations. Its last crew departed in 2013 and contact with it was cut in 2016.

Since then it has been orbiting gradually closer and closer to Earth on its own while being monitored.

Western space experts say they believe China has lost control of the station. China’s chief space laboratory designer Zhu Zongpeng has denied Tiangong was out of control, but hasn’t provided specifics on what, if anything, China is doing to guide the craft’s re-entry.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor

    Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:30:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet.    The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet.    The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.

    >>

  • Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston

    Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston

    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:43:46 GMT

    LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.

    >>

    LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.

    >>

  • Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

    Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:35:27 GMT

    HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.    State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

    >>

    HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.    State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

    Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-04-01 18:38:26 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.    The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.    The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

    >>

  • Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job

    Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-01 18:23:22 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House.    White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House.    White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.

    >>

  • #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-04-01 18:10:53 GMT

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.    But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

    >>

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.    But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

    >>
    •   