Florida deputies pull 11-foot gator from couple's pool

Florida deputies pull 11-foot gator from couple's poolPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor
Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet. The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet. The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.>>
Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston
Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.>>
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.>>
Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii
Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island. State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.>>
HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island. State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.>>
New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison
New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prisonA man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York. Thomas killed eight children and two women in a Brooklyn home in a crime known as the Palm Sunday Massacre. The sole survivor was a 13-month-old girl. The now 68-year-old Thomas was convicted of ma...>>A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York. Thomas killed eight children and two women in a Brooklyn home in a crime known as the Palm Sunday Massacre. The sole survivor was a 13-month-old girl. The now 68-year-old Thomas was convicted of ma...>>
Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits tree
Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits tree
CULLEN, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say an 11-year-old has died after the speeding pickup truck he was driving hit a tree. Trooper Glenn Younger says in a news release that only Clark James Davis was in the 1993 Ford Ranger when it went off Louisiana Highway 802 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Webster Parish, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Arkansas state line.>>
CULLEN, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say an 11-year-old has died after the speeding pickup truck he was driving hit a tree. Trooper Glenn Younger says in a news release that only Clark James Davis was in the 1993 Ford Ranger when it went off Louisiana Highway 802 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Webster Parish, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Arkansas state line.>>
Spokane deputies conduct emphasis patrols as weather warms up
Spokane deputies conduct emphasis patrols as weather warms up
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputy Craig Chamberlin with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants people to know to be vigilant when they're out and about this spring. "The nice weather comes out everyone's excited. It's warm and sunny, but unfortunately, we do have some kind of side effects that go along with that." Chamberlin said.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputy Craig Chamberlin with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants people to know to be vigilant when they're out and about this spring. "The nice weather comes out everyone's excited. It's warm and sunny, but unfortunately, we do have some kind of side effects that go along with that." Chamberlin said.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores. The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores. The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.>>
Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job
Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.>>
#MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case
#MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.>>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.>>
Vegas NHL team retires jersey 58 to honor shooting victims
Vegas NHL team retires jersey 58 to honor shooting victims
LAS VEGAS (AP) - On the night the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the NHL's Pacific Division title, the expansion team retired the No. 58 jersey and raised a banner with the names of the 58 killed in the Oct. 1 concert shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. In a pregame ceremony Saturday night, the black-and-gold "VEGAS STRONG" banner was lifted to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena following a video tribute.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - On the night the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the NHL's Pacific Division title, the expansion team retired the No. 58 jersey and raised a banner with the names of the 58 killed in the Oct. 1 concert shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. In a pregame ceremony Saturday night, the black-and-gold "VEGAS STRONG" banner was lifted to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena following a video tribute.>>
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
Florida deputies pull 11-foot gator from couple's pool
Florida deputies pull 11-foot gator from couple's pool
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Imagine waking up to find an 11-foot alligator taking a dip in your swimming pool. That's what happened to a Florida couple Friday night. The husband says he woke up to a loud commotion in the middle of the night, opened the curtain and saw the head of an alligator. He immediately called 911.>>
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Imagine waking up to find an 11-foot alligator taking a dip in your swimming pool. That's what happened to a Florida couple Friday night. The husband says he woke up to a loud commotion in the middle of the night, opened the curtain and saw the head of an alligator. He immediately called 911.>>
Trump calls on Mexico to stop flow of immigrants
Trump calls on Mexico to stop flow of immigrants
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says Mexico has "got to help us at the border." Trump says a lot of people are coming into the U.S. from Mexico because they want to take advantage of a U.S. program that protects "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation.>>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says Mexico has "got to help us at the border." Trump says a lot of people are coming into the U.S. from Mexico because they want to take advantage of a U.S. program that protects "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation.>>
Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere
Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere
BERLIN (AP) - China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station hurtled toward Earth on Sunday and was expected to re-enter the atmosphere within hours. Most of the craft should burn up on re-entry, so scientists said it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground. The European Space Agency forecast that the station, whose name translates as “Heavenly Palace,” will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.>>
BERLIN (AP) - China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station hurtled toward Earth on Sunday and was expected to re-enter the atmosphere within hours. Most of the craft should burn up on re-entry, so scientists said it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground. The European Space Agency forecast that the station, whose name translates as “Heavenly Palace,” will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.>>
Facebook picture helps Afghan woman achieve dream of college
Facebook picture helps Afghan woman achieve dream of college
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - With three children under the age of five and a husband who could neither read nor write, 25-year-old Jahantap Ahmadi dreamed of going to college. Her high school degree was enough to become a teacher at the only elementary school in her village in central Afghanistan — in an open field — but she wanted more.>>
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - With three children under the age of five and a husband who could neither read nor write, 25-year-old Jahantap Ahmadi dreamed of going to college. Her high school degree was enough to become a teacher at the only elementary school in her village in central Afghanistan — in an open field — but she wanted more.>>
‘Hope and dignity:’ Pope calls for peace in Easter message
‘Hope and dignity:’ Pope calls for peace in Easter message
VATICAN CITY (AP) - On Christianity’s most joyful day, Pope Francis called for peace in a world marked by war and conflict, “beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria” and extending to Israel, where 15 Palestinians were killed on the Israeli-Gaza border two days before Easter Sunday.>>
VATICAN CITY (AP) - On Christianity’s most joyful day, Pope Francis called for peace in a world marked by war and conflict, “beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria” and extending to Israel, where 15 Palestinians were killed on the Israeli-Gaza border two days before Easter Sunday.>>