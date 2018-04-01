Florida deputies pull 11-foot gator from couple's pool

Imagine waking up to find an 11-foot alligator taking a dip in your swimming pool. That's what happened to a Florida couple Friday night.

The husband says he woke up to a loud commotion in the middle of the night, opened the curtain and saw the head of an alligator.

He immediately called 911.

Sarasota County deputies called an animal trapper who got the alligator out of the pool.

The couple says the alligator busted through the screen porch.