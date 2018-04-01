Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.

It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

The bride-to-be said she started crying when her boyfriend got down on one knee. Then she started laughing when she spotted her father on a nearby hill holding a sign that read, "Say no."

Luckily, Jake was just kidding. Allison says her father and Levi are actually very close and get along well.

Allison tweeted pictures of what happened and the tweet has gotten about 227,000 likes.

What would you do if your dad did this?