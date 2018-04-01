Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.
  
The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.
  
New York-based security firm Gemini Advisory LLC says that a hacking group called JokerStash announced last week that it had put up for sale more than 5 million stolen credit and debit cards, and that the compromised records came from Saks and Lord & Taylor customers.
  
Hudson's Bay hasn't said how many stores or customers were affected. The company says customers won't be liable for fraudulent charges. It plans to offer free identity protection services.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor

    Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:30:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet.    The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet.    The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.

    >>

  • Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston

    Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston

    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:43:46 GMT

    LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.

    >>

    LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.

    >>

  • Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

    Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:35:27 GMT

    HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.    State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

    >>

    HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.    State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

    Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-04-01 18:38:26 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.    The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.    The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

    >>

  • Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job

    Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-01 18:23:22 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House.    White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House.    White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.

    >>

  • #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-04-01 18:10:53 GMT

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.    But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

    >>

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.    But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

    >>
    •   