Bullied Oklahoma boy adopts cat with same rare eye condition, cleft lip

A little boy and his new cat are becoming an internet sensation. That's because both the boy and the cat have the same rare eye condition and cleft lip. The boy's mom said the two were destined to become best friends.

Madden is from Oklahoma and his family drove all the way to Minnesota to pick up their new cat, Moon. 

"These handsome boys were both born with cleft lips and complete heterochromia iridum (different colored eyes)," his mother, Christina Humphreys, wrote on her Facebook page

Humphreys said Madden was bullied for being different so she encouraged him to create a video to explain what makes him unique and encourage people to be kind to people who are different. When she saw a post about Moon in a support group for cleft lips, she knew she had to adopt the cat.

In a post for the blog Love What Matters, Humphreys explained,  "Moon helps Madden realize that being born unique is an incredible thing; that he is magic."

The two have been inseparable since they made the road trip to adopt Moon.

