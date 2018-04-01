Bullied Oklahoma boy adopts cat with same rare eye condition, cleft lip

Bullied Oklahoma boy adopts cat with same rare eye condition, cleft lipPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston
Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.>>
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.>>
Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor
Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet. The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet. The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.>>
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii
Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island. State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.>>
HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island. State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.>>
Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits tree
Police: 11-year-old driver killed when truck hits tree
CULLEN, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say an 11-year-old has died after the speeding pickup truck he was driving hit a tree. Trooper Glenn Younger says in a news release that only Clark James Davis was in the 1993 Ford Ranger when it went off Louisiana Highway 802 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Webster Parish, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Arkansas state line.>>
CULLEN, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say an 11-year-old has died after the speeding pickup truck he was driving hit a tree. Trooper Glenn Younger says in a news release that only Clark James Davis was in the 1993 Ford Ranger when it went off Louisiana Highway 802 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Webster Parish, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Arkansas state line.>>
New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison
New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prisonA man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York. Thomas killed eight children and two women in a Brooklyn home in a crime known as the Palm Sunday Massacre. The sole survivor was a 13-month-old girl. The now 68-year-old Thomas was convicted of ma...>>A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York. Thomas killed eight children and two women in a Brooklyn home in a crime known as the Palm Sunday Massacre. The sole survivor was a 13-month-old girl. The now 68-year-old Thomas was convicted of ma...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car
5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident.">>
3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville
3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville. Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.>>
RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville. Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.>>
Police investigate fatal shooting near Seattle Center
Police investigate fatal shooting near Seattle Center
SEATTLE (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Seattle Center. Authorities say witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday to report gunshots in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and provided first aid until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Seattle Center. Authorities say witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday to report gunshots in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and provided first aid until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.>>
China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products
China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products
BEIJING (AP) - China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum. The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday. The announcement follows through on warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.>>
BEIJING (AP) - China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum. The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday. The announcement follows through on warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.>>
Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce
Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A half century after getting a divorce, a Kentucky couple plans to get married again. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 83-year-old Harold Holland and 78-year-old Lillian Barnes will exchange wedding vows on April 14 in Lexington. Their grandson will perform the ceremony at a local Baptist church.>>
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A half century after getting a divorce, a Kentucky couple plans to get married again. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 83-year-old Harold Holland and 78-year-old Lillian Barnes will exchange wedding vows on April 14 in Lexington. Their grandson will perform the ceremony at a local Baptist church.>>
Bullied Oklahoma boy adopts cat with same rare eye condition, cleft lip
Bullied Oklahoma boy adopts cat with same rare eye condition, cleft lip
A little boy and his new cat are becoming an internet sensation. That's because both the boy and the cat have the same rare eye condition and cleft lip. The boy's mom said the two were destined to become best friends. Madden is from Oklahoma and his family drove all the way to Minnesota to pick up their new cat, Moon.>>
A little boy and his new cat are becoming an internet sensation. That's because both the boy and the cat have the same rare eye condition and cleft lip. The boy's mom said the two were destined to become best friends. Madden is from Oklahoma and his family drove all the way to Minnesota to pick up their new cat, Moon.>>
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores. The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores. The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.>>
Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job
Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters is telling The Associated Press that Shulkin had resigned from his job when President Donald Trump abruptly announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he was nominating White House doctor Ronny Jackson to replace him.>>
#MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case
#MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.>>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.>>
Vegas NHL team retires jersey 58 to honor shooting victims
Vegas NHL team retires jersey 58 to honor shooting victims
LAS VEGAS (AP) - On the night the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the NHL's Pacific Division title, the expansion team retired the No. 58 jersey and raised a banner with the names of the 58 killed in the Oct. 1 concert shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. In a pregame ceremony Saturday night, the black-and-gold "VEGAS STRONG" banner was lifted to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena following a video tribute.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - On the night the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the NHL's Pacific Division title, the expansion team retired the No. 58 jersey and raised a banner with the names of the 58 killed in the Oct. 1 concert shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. In a pregame ceremony Saturday night, the black-and-gold "VEGAS STRONG" banner was lifted to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena following a video tribute.>>