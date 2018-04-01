China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products

Posted: Updated:
BEIJING -

China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.
  
The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday.
  
The announcement follows through on warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.
  
China's Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 percent. It's also imposing a new 15 percent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.
  
The tariffs mirror Trump's 25 percent charge on imported steel and 15 percent hike on aluminum. Trump's tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston

    Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston

    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:43:46 GMT

    LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.

    >>

    LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.

    >>

  • Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor

    Spokane resident physician found guilty of enticing a minor

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:30:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet.    The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A resident physician in Spokane, Washington, has been found guilty of sexually enticing a child over the internet.    The Spokesman-Review reports a jury found 30-year-old Chavis Jackson guilty Thursday.

    >>

  • Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:29:55 GMT
    Photo: Allison Barron/TwitterPhoto: Allison Barron/Twitter

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car

    5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:43:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident."

    >>

  • 3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville

    3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:36:50 GMT
    Vermont state police say a drunken tractor-trailer driver was trying to change his pants while driving when his truck went off a road and rolled on its side.Vermont state police say a drunken tractor-trailer driver was trying to change his pants while driving when his truck went off a road and rolled on its side.

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville.  Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was  eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.

    >>

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville.  Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was  eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.

    >>

  • Police investigate fatal shooting near Seattle Center

    Police investigate fatal shooting near Seattle Center

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:00:27 GMT
    The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.

    SEATTLE (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Seattle Center.    Authorities say witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday to report gunshots in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and provided first aid until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Seattle Center.    Authorities say witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday to report gunshots in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and provided first aid until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

    >>
    •   