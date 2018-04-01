Police investigate fatal shooting near Seattle Center

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Seattle Center.



Authorities say witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday to report gunshots in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and provided first aid until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.



Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)