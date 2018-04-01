3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville

One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville.

Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90. The vehicle went up a small embankment, became airborne and came to rest in a field on the southbound side of the highway.

Andrade and his two passengers, Gabriella Gonzalez Alvarado and Marisol Larios-Zavala were all injured in the crash. Troopers say Larios-Zavala was airlifted by Life Flight helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with serious injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the driver is facing a charge of vehicular assault.

Additional details weren't immediately available Sunday.