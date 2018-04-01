5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car

A five-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers."



Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident."



"As she was running out to the road, a car was coming," he said. "She was hit and drug several feet. She is healing, but very slowly."



Chunn said she has internal bruising, some broken bones and fluid around her lungs. He said she's getting a little bit stronger everyday.



Friends of the Chunn's have set up fundraising efforts. If you're interested in helping, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/healing-little-dezahrae