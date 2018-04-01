Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked.

“It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.”

He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewelry, and even his car, a 2002 black Oldsmobile Bravada.

“Your mind just goes crazy,” he says. “You want to do a bunch of things but there's not much you can do.”

He did report this to police and later found out from his neighbors, that one of them also dealt with theft recently. He thinks the criminals may have gotten in after finding and using a hideaway key. He just hopes that no one else has to go through the same thing.

“I should take better precautions and people should take precautions,” he says.

He suspects the thieves found his hide-a-key and used it to get in. He says this likely happened on Thursday. If you know anything, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.