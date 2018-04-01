Family of 11-year-old who was bullied working to start support groups to help others

Some of the positive notes of support left on her locker

The family of a bullying victim is looking to turn something horrible into something good after the 11-year-old girl from Okanogan Middle School received a hateful letter urging her to kill herself.

Since the community found out, there’s been a huge outpouring of support for her. Her mother, Shawna Anderson, says they want to provide that same support to other victims of bullying.

“What an eye opener. Something really hurtful has happened but I think something beautiful really is coming out of it,” she says.

Her daughter, Venice, got lots of kind notes on her locker, encouraging her to “stay positive” and that she’s “perfect” the way she is. Now, Shawna and others want to help others who are going through the same thing. They’re working to plan monthly support group meetings.

“That way these children can get together,” she says. “They can share their experience, strength, and hope with each other, exchange phone numbers so they don't feel so alone.”

Shawna adds that if you’d like to help out with the groups, you can message her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shawnarae99