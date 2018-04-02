Trump demanding 'nuclear option' for border bill

Trump demanding 'nuclear option' for border billPosted: Updated:
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...>>
5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident.">>
3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville. Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.>>
Teen killed in crash with semi on Highway 128 in Lewiston
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police say a 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash on Highway 128 early Saturday morning. Police were called around 6:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 128 and Old North South Highway in front of the Hillary Motel. When officers arrived they found a 2015 Swift Transportation Tractor Trailer had hit a 1999 Toyota Camry at the intersection.>>
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
Trump demanding 'nuclear option' for border bill
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is calling for new border wall and immigration legislation, tweeting that moving to the "nuclear option" in the Senate is only way to muscle such a measure through Congress. But that would require changing Senate rules, something for which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shown no enthusiasm.>>
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set
MOSCOW - An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit. Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation on March 20 in which Trump congratulated Putin on winning the Russian presidential election two days earlier.>>
5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident.">>
Family of 11-year-old who was bullied working to start support groups to help others
KHQ.COM - The family of a bullying victim is looking to turn something horrible into something good after the 11-year-old girl from Okanogan Middle School received a hateful letter urging her to kill herself. Since the community found out, there’s been a huge outpouring of support for her. Her mother, Shawna Anderson, says they want to provide that same support to other victims of bullying. “What an eye opener. Something really hurtfu...>>
Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...>>
Notre Dame beats Mississippi State on last-second shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer from the corner with a tenth of a second on the clock to lift Notre Dame to its second women's basketball title, a 61-58 victory over Mississippi State in the NCAA championship game on Sunday night. It was the second straight game that the junior guard hit a shot in the final second to carry the Irish.>>
3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville. Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.>>
Police investigate fatal shooting near Seattle Center
SEATTLE (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Seattle Center. Authorities say witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday to report gunshots in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and provided first aid until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.>>
China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products
BEIJING (AP) - China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum. The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday. The announcement follows through on warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.>>
Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A half century after getting a divorce, a Kentucky couple plans to get married again. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 83-year-old Harold Holland and 78-year-old Lillian Barnes will exchange wedding vows on April 14 in Lexington. Their grandson will perform the ceremony at a local Baptist church.>>
