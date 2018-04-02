Trump demanding 'nuclear option' for border bill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump demanding 'nuclear option' for border bill

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is calling for new border wall and immigration legislation, tweeting that moving to the "nuclear option" in the Senate is only way to muscle such a measure through Congress. But that would require changing Senate rules, something for which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shown no enthusiasm.
  
In early morning tweets Monday, Trump says "Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People." He added, "Act now, Congress, our country is being stolen."
  
Trump also tweeted that the U.S. must build a border wall, but argued that "Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!" He also said that a deal to help "Dreamer" immigrants is "dead because the Democrats didn't care or act."
  
The $1.3 trillion funding package Congress passed last month included $1.6 billion in border wall spending. But much of that money can only be used to repair existing segments, not build new sections. Congress also put restrictions on the types of barriers that can be built.


  
12:48 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump has declared "NO MORE" to a deal to help "Dreamer" immigrants and threatened to pull out of a free trade agreement with Mexico unless it does more to stop people from crossing into the U.S. He claimed they're coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
  
"NO MORE DACA DEAL!" Trump tweeted Sunday one hour after he began the day by wishing his followers a "HAPPY EASTER!"
  
He said Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" The U.S., Canada and Mexico are participating in tense negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement at Trump's insistence. Trump says NAFTA is bad for the U.S.

