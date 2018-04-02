Port Orchard man forges wife's name on divorce papers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Port Orchard man forges wife's name on divorce papers

Posted: Updated:
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -

A Washington man pleaded guilty to forging his wife's signature on divorce papers.
  
The Kitsap Sun reports Brian Kimmell's now-former wife, Cassie Kimmell, says she was mystified why he would go behind her back as they had agreed to divorce.
  
The best she could figure was that in March 2015 - about eight months before Brian Kimmell allegedly forged his documents - social media posts showed he had gotten married to another woman even though he was still married to her. Screenshots of the posts were included in the Port Orchard police file.
  
Felony forgery and perjury charges were filed in May 2017.
  
Brian Kimmell pleaded guilty March 1 to the first-degree perjury charge and was sentenced to six months of home detention, which he was authorized to serve at his residence in Texas.
 

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

  • Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 00:59:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>

  • 5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car

    5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-02 05:48:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner

    Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner

    Monday, April 2 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:27:14 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.

    >>

  • Kathy Griffin warns that her nightmare 'can happen to you'

    Kathy Griffin warns that her nightmare 'can happen to you'

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:59:07 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Kathy Griffin says she hopes to make her U.S. comeback by laughing about the disturbing photograph that got her in hot water with the feds and almost killed her career.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Kathy Griffin says she hopes to make her U.S. comeback by laughing about the disturbing photograph that got her in hot water with the feds and almost killed her career. But she also has this warning amid the jokes: "If it happened to me it can happen to you." Griffin is embarking this summer on a North American tour that kicks off a year after she was condemned for posing for a picture in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Donald Trump's head.

    >>

  • Rising trade tensions sink US stocks

    Rising trade tensions sink US stocks

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:53:21 GMT
    1:30 p.m.    Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.    Tyson Foods dropped 6 percent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.    Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.    Tesla dropped 5.3 percent af...>>
    1:30 p.m.    Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.    Tyson Foods dropped 6 percent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.    Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.    Tesla dropped 5.3 percent af...>>
    •   