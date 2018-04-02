Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

Posted: Updated:
Superikonoskop/CC BY-SA 3.0 Superikonoskop/CC BY-SA 3.0
JOHANNESBURG -

South Africa's state broadcaster says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, prominent anti-apartheid activist and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81.
  
Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996. Mandela was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage and Madikizela-Mandela's own activism against the apartheid regime led to her being imprisoned for months and years under house arrest.
  
Her political activism was marred by a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1991, for which she was fined. She faced these allegations again during the 1997 hearings before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a panel that investigated apartheid-era crimes.
  
As a parliamentarian after South Africa's first all-race elections, she was convicted of fraud. Still, she was widely venerated in South Africa for her role in fighting white minority rule.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

  • Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 00:59:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>

  • 5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car

    5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-02 05:48:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner

    Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner

    Monday, April 2 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:27:14 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.

    >>

  • Kathy Griffin warns that her nightmare 'can happen to you'

    Kathy Griffin warns that her nightmare 'can happen to you'

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:59:07 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Kathy Griffin says she hopes to make her U.S. comeback by laughing about the disturbing photograph that got her in hot water with the feds and almost killed her career.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Kathy Griffin says she hopes to make her U.S. comeback by laughing about the disturbing photograph that got her in hot water with the feds and almost killed her career. But she also has this warning amid the jokes: "If it happened to me it can happen to you." Griffin is embarking this summer on a North American tour that kicks off a year after she was condemned for posing for a picture in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Donald Trump's head.

    >>

  • Rising trade tensions sink US stocks

    Rising trade tensions sink US stocks

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:53:21 GMT
    1:30 p.m.    Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.    Tyson Foods dropped 6 percent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.    Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.    Tesla dropped 5.3 percent af...>>
    1:30 p.m.    Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.    Tyson Foods dropped 6 percent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.    Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.    Tesla dropped 5.3 percent af...>>
    •   