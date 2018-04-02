Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner

A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer.

The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night. MLPD says the officer retired after a "distinguished career with MLPD a couple of years ago and is currently employed by another agency.

Well, MLPD says early Friday morning, 37-year-old Amel Dalluge, broke into the home. The officer was waiting and when confronted, Dalluge ran through a locked door.

"The door won," according to MLPD. "(Dalluge) was quickly apprehended and held for on-duty police."

During his arrest, police say Dalluge complained that the police were harassing him "apparently by arresting him inside someone else's home."

Dalluge was booked on charges of residential burglary.