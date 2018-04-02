Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skating - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skating


SPOKANE, Wash. -

Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. 

After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink. 

Admission to the ribbon is free during the roller-skating season. Skates and scooters will be available to rent, however, visitors can bring their own roller skates, roller blades, toddler scoot bikes, non-motorized scooters or skateboards. Skaters are required by law to wear helmets. Wrist guards, knee and elbow pads are also highly recommended. 

Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. 

Special Spring Break activities include Magical Mondays with shows at 1pm and 3pm; $1 hot dogs Monday while supplies last, life-sized sidewalk games, and inflatables. Free roller skating lessons begin April 8. 

The rink will be available during all park hours, 5 a.m. to midnight. 

