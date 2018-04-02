Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skating

Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skatingPosted: Updated:
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...>>
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident.">>
Port Orchard man forges wife's name on divorce papers
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Washington man pleaded guilty to forging his wife's signature on divorce papers. The Kitsap Sun reports Brian Kimmell's now-former wife, Cassie Kimmell, says she was mystified why he would go behind her back as they had agreed to divorce. The best she could figure was that in March 2015 - about eight months before Brian Kimmell allegedly forged his documents>>
3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville. Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.>>
EPA to ease back emissions standards
Environmental regulators announced on Monday they will ease emissions standards for cars and trucks, saying that a timeline put in place by President Obama was not appropriate and set standards "too high.">>
Washington's apple and cherry industry wary of trade war
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Cherry and apple growers in Washington state are worried their exports to China will be hurt by a trade war that escalated on Monday when that country raised import duties on a $3 billion list of products. China buys Washington-grown cherries, apples and pears, which are all included in the trade dispute.>>
Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink. Admission to the ribbon is free during the roller-skating season. Skates and scooters will be available to rent, however, visitors can bring their own roller skates, roller blades, toddler scoot bikes, non-motorized scooters or skateboards.>>
Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.>>
Kathy Griffin warns that her nightmare 'can happen to you'
LOS ANGELES - Kathy Griffin says she hopes to make her U.S. comeback by laughing about the disturbing photograph that got her in hot water with the feds and almost killed her career.>>
Rising trade tensions sink US stocks
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
JOHANNESBURG- South Africa's state broadcaster says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, prominent anti-apartheid activist and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81. Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996.>>
Large Confederate flag raised near Charlottesville, Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A massive Confederate battle flag has been raised just off a major highway outside Charlottesville. A group called The Virginia Flaggers said it raised the 30-by-50 foot flag Saturday on private property just off Interstate 64. The flagpole is 120 feet high. The group calls the flag the "Charlottesville I-64 Spirit of Defiance Memorial Battle Flag.">>
Texas man who invoked 'affluenza' defense released from jail
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail. Tarrant County sheriff's spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.>>
Port Orchard man forges wife's name on divorce papers
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Washington man pleaded guilty to forging his wife's signature on divorce papers. The Kitsap Sun reports Brian Kimmell's now-former wife, Cassie Kimmell, says she was mystified why he would go behind her back as they had agreed to divorce. The best she could figure was that in March 2015 - about eight months before Brian Kimmell allegedly forged his documents>>
