Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) - Attention all shoppers: wedding in Aisle 13.

A couple who met at a supermarket have tied the knot there with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests.

The Valley News Dispatch reported 69-year-old Larry Spiering and 61-year-old Becky Smith married Sunday at the Community Supermarket in Lower Burrell, where they met 10 years ago.

Smith said she was working at the supermarket when Spiering walked up and gave her a piece of paper with his name and phone number on it. She said it was only fitting that they married in the aisle where they met.

The couple said they picked April 1, which was Easter Sunday, because it was close to two other important dates: Spiering celebrates his birthday on April 2, Smith on April 3.

The judge who performed the ceremony said it was his first wedding at a grocery store. Store owner George Thimons said he was glad to accommodate the couple.

Smith said after the ceremony the wedding was just what they wanted, "something nice and easy."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Officials say cookies dropped off at a Maine day care center that staff members complained made them feel high contained no illicit substances.

About a dozen staff members at Watch Me Shine day care in Bangor reported feeling intoxicated Feb. 14 after they ate Valentine's Day cookies dropped off by a parent. The Bangor Daily News reports police seized the remaining cookies for testing.

Sgt. Wade Betters said Monday that none of the cookies tested positive for controlled substances.

Police don't know what caused the staff to feel funny and say no charges are pending. The day care now prohibits outside food for children and staff, and no children ate the cookies.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Florida homeowners beware: one big gator has been found splashing in a backyard swimming pool and it took a trapper to drag it away.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted images of the floating gator late Friday on Twitter, saying it measured 11 feet (3 meters) long.

With temperatures warming, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns that the state's estimated 1.3 million gators are becoming more active - and should be treated with "caution and respect." There've been at least two other gator sightings in yards recently, one mistaken for a burglar.

Injuries from alligators are rare, but the commission urges swimming only in designated areas of rivers and lakes.

As for backyard swimming pools, it makes no mention. But for some homeowners, that too is "swim at your own risk."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.

WXIX-TV reports Tiffany and Patrick Stone, of Camp Dennison, were headed to an Anderson Township hospital Friday morning not long after Tiffany's water broke for the delivery of their third child.

But Ember Ray Stone wasn't willing to wait for a traditional setting to make her world debut.

Patrick Stone pulled into a parking lot where Tiffany, while trying not to scare the couple's two young children in the back seat, delivered Ember and helped her draw her first breath. The delivery occurred before Patrick Stone could bring the car to a stop.

Ember's first cries were heard on a 911 call.

Mother and daughter are fine with Ember weighing in at 6.5 pounds (3 kilograms).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.

It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

The bride-to-be said she started crying when her boyfriend got down on one knee. Then she started laughing when she spotted her father on a nearby hill holding a sign that read, "Say no."

Luckily, Jake was just kidding. Allison says her father and Levi are actually very close and get along well.

Allison tweeted pictures of what happened and the tweet has gotten about 227,000 likes.

What would you do if your dad did this?

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 2 (UPI) -- A driver on a Florida highway captured video of a 7-foot alligator being chased out of traffic by a sheriff's deputy wielding an umbrella.

Drivers on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville on Sunday reported a large alligator causing traffic jams by wandering out in front of vehicles in the roadway.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office was summoned to the scene.

One driver captured video of a deputy using an umbrella to guide the gator from the middle of the road to a grassy area off a nearby exit.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 2 (UPI) -- A candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for Vermont governor is facing a unique set of challenges due to one simple factor -- he's only 13.

Ethan Sonneborn, a Bristol eighth grader facing two challengers for the Democratic nomination in the August primary, has made gun control a centerpiece of his campaign since he announced his political ambitions last year.

"My generation has been taking an important step in this because we're the ones were getting shot," Sonneborn told WPTZ-TV. "This affects us directly and people who say it can't happen in Vermont, we came this close to it happening in Vermont. It will happen in Vermont if we don't take action."

Sonneborn acknowledged gun control laws could be a tough sell amid New England's hunting culture.

"It's a culture that I respect," he told CNN. "But if it's making the decision between letting my friends have a good time at a firing range and them possibly being involved in a school shooting, I'm choosing legislation to protect them from that school shooting."

Vermont Democratic Party Executive Director Conor Casey said Sonneborn's age gives his campaign some unique challenges.

"It's funny, his biggest barrier is complications to being in school while simultaneously running for governor -- not that I'm advocating that he drop out," Casey said. "Also, not having a driver's license. He's dependent on other people for rides to statewide events he speaks at."

Casey said he has been impressed with the young candidate.

"I'll admit when I first heard about a 13-year-old running, I thought, 'Is this some kid from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, spoiled?' But that's not the case," Casey said. "Ethan really did embrace the gun issue early on. He's representing younger people and he's been a good voice for them."

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos said the state currently has no age-based restrictions for gubernatorial candidates, but his office will likely be discussing establishing a minimum age in the next year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On Thursday afternoon, Scott Foster was working at his desk as an accountant for Golub Capital in Chicago.

On Thursday night, the 36-year-old father of two was playing goalie for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Foster became an instant folk hero when he stopped all seven shots he faced in the final 14 minutes of the game to seal a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in front of 21,839 fans at the United Center in Chicago.

"A few hours ago you're working your day job, and then you're living your dream,'' Foster told NBC Sports after a surreal evening.

Foster normally plays in a recreational league in Chicago featuring former college players, but was pressed into his first meaningful hockey action since playing goalie for Western Michigan University 12 years ago.

"A few hours ago I was sitting on the computer typing on a 10-key, and now I'm standing in front of you guys having just finished 14½ minutes of NHL hockey,'' he said.

The NHL has a rule mandating that teams have an emergency goalie on hand for home games. Foster usually just sits in the press box and takes advantage of the free food as the emergency goalie while watching the best hockey players in the world.

That all changed on Thursday when starting goalie Anton Forsberg got hurt hours before the game in warm-ups, resulting in Chicago immediately signing Foster for emergency purposes.

Then backup goalie Collin Delia had to leave the game early in the third period when he cramped up, giving Foster his moment to live the dream.

"The initial shock happened when I had to dress,'' Foster told reporters afterward. "And then I think you just kind of black out after that."

Fans scrolling through the roster were wondering who was wearing No. 90 and entering the game as Delia's replacement. A minute after Foster came onto the ice, he stopped a shot by Winnipeg's Tyler Myers.

By the end of the game the fans were chanting "Foster! Foster! Foster!" His teammates mobbed him after the final horn.

"What a moment,'' Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said at the postgame press conference.

Foster even earned the WWE wrestling-style belt the team gives out to its player of the game.

"This is something that no one can ever take away from me," Foster said. "It's something that I can go home and tell my kids and they can tell their friends. Just a ton of fun."

Foster is just the second emergency goalie to ever play in an NHL game in the modern era, according to The Associated Press. The other one, Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves, only played for 7.6 seconds last year compared to the 14-minute stretch Foster was out there.

The Blackhawks have called up another goalie from their minor-league affiliate to help compensate for the injuries, but they might want to rethink designating Foster as merely the emergency goalie. After all, he does have a perfect 1.000 save percentage.

"I think I'm just hitting my prime," Foster said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 2 (UPI) -- A New York state man embroiled in a legal battle with the state has started construction on a highway off-ramp leading directly to his business.

Eric White, a Seneca and owner of businesses including the Big Indian Smoke Shop on the Cattaraugus Reservation, was seen leading crews in the construction of a highway exit on the New York State Thruway leading directly to the shop.

A Federal Highway Administration spokesman said the construction of new ramps would normally require the agency's approval, but the rules might be different for tribal land. The spokesman said he is researching the matter.

The ramp construction is believed to be retaliation from White after an administrative law judge ruled to uphold $2.4 million worth of fines imposed on White after he was accused of selling untaxed cigarettes in 2012. White had argued the sale of cigarettes was legal and he was not required to pay taxes on them because they were native brands transported from one reservation to another.

Paul Cambria, White's attorney, said he plans to appeal the decision. Cambria said White does not believe his highway construction to violate any state or federal laws.

"Mr. White believes there is no valid easement that the Thruway has over sovereign territory," Cambria told WGRZ-TV.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 2 (UPI) -- Australian officers out on a small police boat found themselves on the receiving end of a pursuit when a large great white shark chased them.

The South Australia Police said the officers aboard Investigator 2 were patrolling at Tapley Shoal, about 9 miles east of Edithburgh, and conducting inspections of recreational boats as well as alcohol and drug testing boat operators.

"Thirty boats were checked and pleasingly, no operators tested positive to drugs or alcohol and only a few minor breaches for safety equipment were found," police wrote.

The boat did have an unusual close encounter with a curious great white shark that followed the vessel for a few moments. Police nicknamed the shark "Noah."

"Noah wasn't keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!" police said.

