Former Rosalia firefighter arrested for pawning equipment back in jail for stealing ambulance

A former member of the Rosalia Fire Department is back in the Whitman County Jail, this time accused of stealing an ambulance.

Sunday morning, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were received a report that one of the Rosalia Fire Department ambulances had been taken from the fire station during the overnight hours. After reviewing footage from the firehouse security camera, deputies observed former member 35-year-old Kelly Brown enter the fire station around 1 a.m. and drive away in one of the department's two ambulances. Brown is no longer a volunteer with the department and had no reason to put the ambulance into service, according to officials. At least one witness saw Brown driving the ambulance, which was later returned to the station around 10 o'clock Sunday morning.

Brown was later booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of burglary, taking a motor vehicle without permission and second degree malicious mischief.

Brown was arrested two weeks earlier for several crimes including burglary, theft, and drug possession charges. Many of those charges were based on thefts allegedly from the Rosalia Fire Department.

Brown was expected to make his first court appearance Monday.