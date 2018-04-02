US opens door to possible Trump-Putin White House meeting

The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



It would be the first time Putin has been at the White House in more than a decade and come at a time of rising tensions between the two global powers.



The Kremlin says Trump invited Putin to the White House when they spoke last month. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House was among "a number of potential venues."



Both countries say they hadn't started any preparations for such a visit.



Putin was last at the White House in 2005 when he met President George W. Bush.

