Sinclair Broadcast responds to Deadspin video

Sinclair Broadcast responds to Deadspin video

NEW YORK, NY -

The Latest on Deadspin video illustrating Sinclair stations' messaging (all times local):
  
8:05 p.m.
  
A Sinclair executive says he finds it curious that the company would be attacked for asking news people to remind the audience that unsubstantiated stories exist on social media.
  
Scott Livingston, Sinclair's senior vice president of news, responded Monday to backlash the broadcasting company has received following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations reading a script criticizing "fake" news stories.
  
Livington calls it "ironic" that the company would "be attacked for messages promoting our journalistic initiative for fair and objective reporting."
  
Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations, and a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a "troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country." Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.

10:40 a.m.

President Trump is jumping to the defense of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is under fire following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations across the country reading a script criticizing "fake" news stories.
  
Trump tweeted Monday that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. The president singled out CNN and NBC.
  
Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations, and a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a "troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country." Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.
  
There has been no immediate comment from Sinclair.

