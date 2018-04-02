MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care clinics expanding to Spokane region - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care clinics expanding to Spokane region

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

MultiCare announced Monday that they will expand its line of high-end Indigo Urgent Care clinics to the Spokane region this fall. The first clinic will be located in North Spokane and other locations are expected to follow.

"The philosophy and design of Indigo Urgent Care clinics presents a new health care experience from the moment a patient walks in, catering to individuals who want high quality care - fast. Patients can schedule appointment times online, and upon arrival are met by a health care “concierge” who will see to their needs from the time they walk in the door, to the time they go on their way. The ambiance resembles a coffee shop with amenities such as complimentary coffee, water, Wi-Fi service and charging stations that create a relaxing environment," a release said Monday.

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. It will treat allergies, cold and flu symptoms, earaches, minor fractures and other health issues.

For more info, click here: https://www.indigourgentcare.com/

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Lawyers for the city of Everett have filed a brief in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a temporary ban on a dress code for bikini baristas to be lifted.    The Daily Herald reported Monday that lawyers contend U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman erred in ruling that it was unconstitutional for the city to require coffee stand employees to cover up at work.

    HEYBURN, Idaho (AP) - Officials with Idaho State Police say one person is dead after a semitrailer crashed through a guardrail on an overpass in south-central Idaho and landed on a pickup truck below.    According to ISP on Monday, the driver of the semi - who has not yet been identified - died at the scene. Meanwhile, the pickup's driver, 63-year-old Gregory Grove of Albion, was not seriously injured.

