MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care clinics expanding to Spokane region

MultiCare announced Monday that they will expand its line of high-end Indigo Urgent Care clinics to the Spokane region this fall. The first clinic will be located in North Spokane and other locations are expected to follow.

"The philosophy and design of Indigo Urgent Care clinics presents a new health care experience from the moment a patient walks in, catering to individuals who want high quality care - fast. Patients can schedule appointment times online, and upon arrival are met by a health care “concierge” who will see to their needs from the time they walk in the door, to the time they go on their way. The ambiance resembles a coffee shop with amenities such as complimentary coffee, water, Wi-Fi service and charging stations that create a relaxing environment," a release said Monday.

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. It will treat allergies, cold and flu symptoms, earaches, minor fractures and other health issues.

For more info, click here: https://www.indigourgentcare.com/