Data from SUV shows deadly wreck may have been intentional

Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...>>
Port Orchard man forges wife's name on divorce papers
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Washington man pleaded guilty to forging his wife's signature on divorce papers. The Kitsap Sun reports Brian Kimmell's now-former wife, Cassie Kimmell, says she was mystified why he would go behind her back as they had agreed to divorce. The best she could figure was that in March 2015 - about eight months before Brian Kimmell allegedly forged his documents>>
5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident.">>
3 injured, one seriously, in I-90 crash east of Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. - One person was airlifted and two others were injured after a crash on Interstate 90, east of Ritzville Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said the crash happened in Adams County around 4 p.m. about 11 miles east of Ritzville. Investigators say 35-year-old Everardo Andrade was eastbound on I-90 in a Subaru Impreza when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and left I-90.>>
VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car>>
Everett files federal court appeal in bikini barista case
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Lawyers for the city of Everett have filed a brief in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a temporary ban on a dress code for bikini baristas to be lifted. The Daily Herald reported Monday that lawyers contend U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman erred in ruling that it was unconstitutional for the city to require coffee stand employees to cover up at work.>>
ISP: 1 dead after semitrailer crashes off I-84 overpass
HEYBURN, Idaho (AP) - Officials with Idaho State Police say one person is dead after a semitrailer crashed through a guardrail on an overpass in south-central Idaho and landed on a pickup truck below. According to ISP on Monday, the driver of the semi - who has not yet been identified - died at the scene. Meanwhile, the pickup's driver, 63-year-old Gregory Grove of Albion, was not seriously injured.>>
Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...>>
Kootenai County high-speed chase ends with man hospitalized
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A high-speed chase through Kootenai County lands a man in the hospital. Deputies say the man was from Canada and that he was initially pulled over for an out tail light in Coeur d’Alene. Reaching speeds of close to 100 miles per hour, 21-year old Jonathan Landry led officers down Highway 95. Kootenai County deputies spotted Landry near Kidd Island but he didn’t stop.>>
Sinclair Broadcast responds to Deadspin video
NEW YORK (AP) - A Sinclair executive says he finds it curious that the company would be attacked for asking news people to remind the audience that unsubstantiated stories exist on social media. Scott Livingston, Sinclair's senior vice president of news, responded Monday to backlash the broadcasting company has received following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations reading a script criticizing "fake" news stories.>>
Data from SUV shows deadly wreck may have been intentional
MENDOCINO (AP) - Authorities say data recovered from the wreckage of the SUV carrying a large family from Washington state shows the deadly crash may have been intentional. The California Highway Patrol says the SUV carrying the family accelerated straight off a scenic California cliff. A spokesman says the data shows the vehicle was stopped at a flat pull-off area before it sped off the steep rocky face.>>
Kansas woman's ex hides in attic, falls through ceiling
SALINA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling. The Salina Journal reports that a 23-year-old Salina woman called police to her house Thursday after finding her front door chained from the inside. Police say they searched the house but didn't find an intruder.>>
MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care clinics expanding to Spokane region
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare announced Monday that they will expand its line of high-end Indigo Urgent Care clinics to the Spokane region this fall. The first clinic will be located in North Spokane and other locations are expected to follow.>>
Study finds Highway 127 is state's loneliest road
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state's loneliest road is Highway 127 between the Eastern Washington towns of Dusty and Dodge. That's according to Geotab, a Canadian company specializing in fleet management and vehicle tracking using satellite mapping tools. The Spokesman-Review reports that the company identified the least trafficked roads in each state. It used traffic counts from 2015 to rank roads.>>
