Kootenai County high-speed chase ends with man hospitalized

A high-speed chase through Kootenai County lands a man in the hospital.

Deputies say the man was from Canada and that he was initially pulled over for an out tail light in Coeur d’Alene.

Reaching speeds of close to 100 miles per hour, 21-year old Jonathan Landry led officers down Highway 95.

Kootenai County deputies spotted Landry near Kidd Island but he didn’t stop.

That’s when near Elder Road deputies used a spike strip to slow him down.



Deputies say Landry lost control of his car and went off the road and rolled.

When questioned, deputies say Landry gave them a fake name at first but soon found out that he had possible warrants for his arrest in Canada.

Landry is still at Kootenai Health; a hospital spokesperson says he’s in good condition.

He’s charged with felony eluding, giving false information to police and misdemeanor possession of drugs and paraphernalia.