Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken.

"It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says.

Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white dog approached her.

"He kept saying there's a guy did you see him? You need to come look for him with me.” Jeross says. “He kept being really insistent with her and she kind of ignored him and he got closer and closer and then she started screaming for her track mates.”

She says that’s when he took off.

"It’s just scary,” she says. “You just don’t know what people’s intentions are…I don’t want anything bad to happen to any of the kids over there.”

Thankfully, her daughter is unharmed and Jeross says she’s talked to her kids about what to do in situations like this. She hopes others stay vigilant.

“Know where your kids are,” she says. “Be aware and make sure your kids talk to you and that they're aware of their surroundings.”

This was reported to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Jeross says the description of the person is a white man in his late 40s to 50s.