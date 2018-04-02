ISP: 1 dead after semitrailer crashes off I-84 overpass

Officials with Idaho State Police say one person is dead after a semitrailer crashed through a guardrail on an overpass in south-central Idaho and landed on a pickup truck below.



According to ISP on Monday, the driver of the semi - who has not yet been identified - died at the scene. Meanwhile, the pickup's driver, 63-year-old Gregory Grove of Albion, was not seriously injured.



Law enforcement officials say the semi was traveling on Interstate 84 when it went off the roadway, broke through the guardrail, and landed on Idaho 24 near Heyburn.



The wreck currently remains under investigation.

