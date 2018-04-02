Everett files federal court appeal in bikini barista case - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Everett files federal court appeal in bikini barista case

Posted: Updated:
EVERETT, Wash. -

Lawyers for the city of Everett have filed a brief in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a temporary ban on a dress code for bikini baristas to be lifted.
  
The Daily Herald reported Monday that lawyers contend U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman erred in ruling that it was unconstitutional for the city to require coffee stand employees to cover up at work.
  
The 66-page brief argues that the judge was wrong in suggesting that the rules were vague in describing what body parts can't be on display. They also said the judge failed to consider evidence that the stands are adult-oriented businesses with associated crime problems.
  
The city wants to require such workers to at minimum dress in tank tops and shorts.
  
Bikini stand owners and their employees argued the dress code puts their civil rights at risk.
  
___
  
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

  • Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:29:55 GMT
    Photo: Allison Barron/TwitterPhoto: Allison Barron/Twitter

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>

  • Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 00:59:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Jury deliberates in Thurman manslaughter case

    Jury deliberates in Thurman manslaughter case

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:24:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The fate of a former Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy is in a jury's hands as the manslaughter trial for Dwayne Thurman comes to a close. Thurman is charged with shooting and killing his wife in their Spokane Valley home in 2016.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The fate of a former Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy is in a jury's hands as the manslaughter trial for Dwayne Thurman comes to a close. Thurman is charged with shooting and killing his wife in their Spokane Valley home in 2016.

    >>

  • BB gun vandals strike Spokane’s lower South Hill

    BB gun vandals strike Spokane’s lower South Hill

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:05:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on Spokane’s lower South Hill are cleaning up a mess after their cars were shot during a BB gun vandalism spree. “It kind of sucks,” said Jesse Weyher. “It wouldn’t have been as bad if they had stolen something to make it worth their while, but just to be punks?” The incidents occurred in the areas of 6th and Myrtle, 4th and Myrtle, and 6th and Florida. “There’s no reason for it,” said Weyher. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on Spokane’s lower South Hill are cleaning up a mess after their cars were shot during a BB gun vandalism spree. “It kind of sucks,” said Jesse Weyher. “It wouldn’t have been as bad if they had stolen something to make it worth their while, but just to be punks?” The incidents occurred in the areas of 6th and Myrtle, 4th and Myrtle, and 6th and Florida. “There’s no reason for it,” said Weyher. 

    >>

  • VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:51:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>
    •   